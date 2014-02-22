Ted Nugent Apologizes For Calling Obama 'Subhuman Mongrel'

AP Ted Nugent and Rick Perry

Controversial rocker Ted Nugent has finally apologized for calling President Obama a “subhuman mongrel” following a backlash that included a number of Republican politicians, Politico reports.

“On behalf of those professional politicians and those who put their heart and soul into representing we the people so aptly like the gentlemen I just mentioned, I apologise for using the street-fighter of subhuman mongrel instead of just using more understandable language such as violator of his oath, the Constitution, the liar that he is,” Nugent told Politico. “I apologise for using the term subhuman mongrel and I will try to elevate my vernacular to the level of those great men that I’m learning from in the world of politics.”

The apology comes just one day after Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) called on him to apologise. Paul was joined by Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) who said he disagreed with the phrase and would never use those words, and Gov. Rick Perry (R-Texas), who said he had a “problem” with his comments.

Nugent had been defending his comments on Twitter by asking if his words were any more offensive than problems he had with the Obama administration, including “bribing and rewarding bloodsuckers” and a “refusal of accountability.”

