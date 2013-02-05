Manhattan Lawyer Says Sister-In-Law Asked Him To Impregnate Her And Then Called It Sexual Assault

Ted McCullough

Photo: McCullough Ginsberg Montano & Partners

A Manhattan lawyer claims his wife’s sister nearly ruined his marriage after he agreed to impregnate her—while the sister claims she was sexually assaulted.The bombshell allegations are part of attorney Ted McCullough’s recent lawsuit against his wife’s sister, Adrienne Mesko, which was filed last week in Manhattan Supreme Court, the New York Post reported Saturday.



The lawsuit claims Mesko asked McCullough to have sex with her after she and her husband had trouble conceiving.

However, after Mesko became afraid her husband would find out, she told police McCullough sexually assaulted her, according to his lawsuit.

The accusations caused McCullough temporarily to lose custody of his children and caused his wife to file for divorce, he says.

Mesko “forever cruelly and wantonly damaged Mr. McCullough’s son and Mr. McCullough’s relationship with his son,” McCullough claims in his lawsuit.

McCullough is a partner at McCullough Ginsberg Montano & Partners.

On his firm profile, he says he earned his law degree from Emory University Law School and recently served as the lead counsel for a manufacturing company “in the largest environmental action in the history of the State of New Jersey.”

McCullough was never arrested for the alleged assault, but police are investigating the case, according to the Post.

Check out McCullough’s filing for yourself:



McCullough and Mesko didn’t immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

DON’T MISS: California Preschool To Close After Students Allegedly Engaged In Sex Acts With Each Other >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.