Trump's pick for EU ambassador said the 'undemocratic' bloc is driven by 'rampant anti-Americanism'

LONDON — US President Donald Trump’s reported pick for EU ambassador said the bloc is “bloated by both bureaucracy and rampant anti-Americanism,” and says each EU state should hold a referendum on membership of the bloc.

Ted Malloch, an American political scientist and former diplomat based in the UK, is widely tipped to become US ambassador later this year.

In an article for the Parliament Magazine, a title focusing on EU politics and policy, Malloch said that the Trump administration was “no longer interested in the old forms of European integration” and could try to reverse the EU’s drive towards a “socialist, protectionist, United States of Europe.”

He said that Europeans were “ungrateful” to the US for its “large contribution to post-war European development and democracy,” which he said was rooted in “European resentment of American power.”

He added that the EU in its current form is “very harmful to US business, to US investment, to US security, and is categorised by over-regulation, low growth, [and] high unemployment,” citing the Common Agricultural Policy — the EU’s farming subsidy programme — as an example of European attempts to “distort the world economy and any notion of fair trade.”

He suggested that each member state should hold a referendum on the EU to test their commitment “to the values of democracy and freedom.”

Malloch is well-known for his anti-EU stance and European leaders have suggested that he is “malevolent” towards the bloc.

Asked in January he wanted to become the American ambassador to the EU, he told BBC News: “I had in a previous career a diplomatic post where I helped bring down the Soviet Union. So maybe there’s another union that needs a little taming.”

More recently Malloch told Greek TV that the eurozone’s survival is “very much a question that is on the agenda” and urged the country to return to the drachma.

Trump is himself a vocal supporter of Britain’s imminent exit from the EU, and Malloch has insisted that his own stance merely reflects that of the new US administration.

Malloch’s credibility was questioned by the Financial Times, which reported in February that he had embellished or falsified seven claims in his autobiography, including allegedly false claims that his documentary was Emmy-nominated, that he held a professorship at Oxford University, and that he had written for the New York Times and Washington Post. Malloch played down the FT’s claims.

