HOUSE OF THE DAY: Sports Mogul Ted Leonsis Buys A $8 Million Historic Mansion

Ted Leonsis, owner of the Washington Capitals and Washington Wizards, has completed a big trade.



No, Alex Ovechkin and John Wall aren’t going anywhere.

Leonsis swapped houses with NEXTEL founder Chris Rogers. Rogers bought Leonsis’ McLean, Virginia residence and Leonsis bought the newly renovated Marwood Estate.

Marwood, built in 1926, is a 13-acre mansion on the Potomac River in Maryland. It has had several famous tenants including Al Gore’s cousins and the family of Joe Kennedy. Marwood was also a summer rental home for Franklin Delano Roosevelt.

Leonsis revealed his purchase on Monday but did not specify what he paid for the property. However, it was sold for $4.9 million in 2005 and was recently valued at $8 million.

The mansion comes with a gatehouse, a pool, a 10-car garage, and a tennis court.

