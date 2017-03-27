Veteran journalist Ted Koppel to Fox's Sean Hannity: You are 'bad for America'

CBS Fox News commentator Sean Hannity on ‘CBS Sunday Morning’

In an unusually blunt interview on Sunday, veteran journalist Ted Koppel told Fox News commentator Sean Hannity that he’s “bad for America.”

The pair were discussing the state of American media on “CBS Sunday Morning” when Hannity, the conservative firebrand and staunch supporter of President Donald Trump who has been accused of blurring news and opinion, defended his style of journalism.

“We have to give some credit to the American people that they’re somewhat intelligent and that they know the difference between an opinion show and a news show,” Hannity said.

“You’re cynical,” he added to the straight-faced Koppel, to which the host agreed.

Hannity pressed further: “Do you think we’re bad for America? You think I’m bad for America?”

“Yeah,” Koppel replied flatly.

In the testy back-and-forth that followed, Koppel laid out his chief complaint.

“You have attracted people who are determined that ideology is more important than facts.”

After the segment aired, Hannity slammed CBS as “fake edited news.”

“Fake Edited News” @CBSNews release the Unedited 45 minute interview so people can see the BS games you play in the edit room. I dare you! https://t.co/prynzE2yLQ

— Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) March 26, 2017

.@seanhannity: “You think I’m bad for America?” The great Ted Koppel, to his face: “Yeah.” ????????????????????????????????????????????pic.twitter.com/jXaH0Q2Uay

— justin kanew (@justin_kanew) March 26, 2017

