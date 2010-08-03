Great News For High Frequency Traders: Their #1 Regulatory Opponent Is Losing It

Here’s some good news for high frequency traders: Senator Ted Kaufman is losing his short term memory.The financial regulation advocate who’s known for pressing the administration to adopt new regulations for HFT was a guest on CNBC this morning when he segued off topic from the movie Inception to talk about the movie “Memento,” also from the same director.



“It was fabulous.”

Within the span of a minute, Kaufman has raved his arse off about the 2000 movie in which the lead character has lost his short term memory and sets out to find the man who killed his wife. Every time he wakes up, he remembers nothing and has to start all over again. Kaufman was somewhat scared by the movie because he’s just now starting to lose his short-term memory.

“It was really scary, just [not in the traditional sense].”

“I’ve been to a million movies, I’ve never done a movie like that…”

“It is really an incredible experience.”

“Especially now that I’m getting older now that I’m getting older and losing my short-term memory, the guy keeps writing notes on his hand and …”

In a word, WOW. The guy is obsessed with the movie Memento!



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.