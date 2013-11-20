Law School Graduate Allegedly Kills The Doctor Who Delivered Him

A law school graduate who was sworn in as an attorney three weeks ago allegedly killed the 74-year-old OB-GYN doctor who delivered him,

CBS Minnesota reports.

Ted Hoffstrom, a 30-year-old graduate of St. Thomas Law School, was reportedly armed with a semiautomatic handgun when police arrived at the doctor’s house and shot him dead.

Police found the body of Dr. Stephen Larson, who had been shot multiple times, allegedly by Hoffstrom.

Hoffstrom had been born prematurely and had suffered from mental and physical problems. Police believe Hoffstrom resented the doctor who brought him into the world 30 years ago, according to CBS.

“We want you to know that this was not a random act, that Mr. Hoffstrom is the one and only suspect in the death of Dr. Stephen Larson and that no other suspects are being sought at this time,” Hennepin County Sheriff Rich Stanek reportedly said in a news conference. “We want the residents of Orono [Minn.] to know that it’s a safe community and that there is no public safety threat at this time.”

Hoffstrom graduated from St. Thomas in 2009. It’s not clear why he was only sworn in as a lawyer three weeks ago.

