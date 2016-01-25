Panthers wide receiver scores dazzling 23-yard touchdown in NFC Championship Game

Carolina Panthers’ wide receiver Ted Ginn Jr. extended his team’s lead over the Arizona Cardinals in the first quarter of the NFC Championship Game on a lovely little reverse that saw him weave from one side of the field to the other before practically walking into the end zone untouched.

This one is a real throwback to his Ohio State days.

Watch the play below:

And check out Cam Newton flashing those pearly whites all the way into the end zone!

The Panthers have jumped out to a quick 17-0 lead in the first quarter.

