Panthers wide receiver scores dazzling 23-yard touchdown in NFC Championship Game

Emmett Knowlton
Tedd Ginn Jr. Cam NewtonStreeter Lecka/Getty

Carolina Panthers’ wide receiver Ted Ginn Jr. extended his team’s lead over the Arizona Cardinals in the first quarter of the NFC Championship Game on a lovely little reverse that saw him weave from one side of the field to the other before practically walking into the end zone untouched. 

This one is a real throwback to his Ohio State days.

Watch the play below:

 And check out Cam Newton flashing those pearly whites all the way into the end zone! 

Cam Newton Tedd Ginn Jr.via FOX

The Panthers have jumped out to a quick 17-0 lead in the first quarter.

