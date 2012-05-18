TED Finally Posted The Income Inequality Speech You Weren't Supposed To See

TED finally posted a video of Nick Hannauer’s TED talk on income inequality this afternoon, caving to media pressure and criticism that the organisation was trying to placate its elite audience.



As we noted earlier, Hannauer’s presentation is actually pretty underwhelming. But you can judge for yourself whether it is as “politically controversial” and “insulting” as TED officials claimed it to be.

Watch the video below:

