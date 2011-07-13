CBS's Megafranchise "CSI" Is Getting A New Star With Some Serious Indie Cred

In a move that seemingly no one saw coming, Ted Danson has inked a deal to star in “CSI” on CBS.



Danson, who’s filling a spot on the show left by Laurence Fishburne, will continue on HBO’s “Bored to Death,” on which he’s been a regular alongside Jason Schwartzman and Zach Galifianakis.

That should make for an interesting workload contrast: the quirky, indie HBO detective dramedy and the blockbuster network mystery drama.

And for any hipster ready to label Danson a sellout: according to CBS’s press release, his character will show up after heading a crime lab in Portland. So, yeah. Portland.

