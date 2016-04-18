TED CRUZ: I have 'zero interest whatsoever' in being Trump's VP pick

Ted Cruz quashed speculation about the possibility he could be Donald Trump’s vice-presidential pick, saying he has “zero interest whatsoever” in being the billionaire’s running mate if he wins the Republican nomination.

Trump has named some former Republican rivals (Cruz not included) as possible running mates. He’s the current frontrunner for his party’s presidential nomination, with Cruz in second place in the delegate count.

Trump and Cruz have focused on attacking each other in recent weeks, with Trump employing the moniker “lyin’ Ted” nearly every time he talks about the Texas senator.

Cruz told ABC’s “Good Morning America” on Monday that he has”zero interest whatsoever” in being Trump’s running mate.

“And there are a lot of reasons, but perhaps the simplest is if Donald is the nominee, Hillary wins,” Cruz said, referring to the Democratic frontrunner, Hillary Clinton. “Hillary wins by double digits and I don’t think there’s anything we can do to change that. And the stakes are too high.”

While it’s highly unlikely that Cruz will lock down the nomination outright through state contests, he said he’s expecting a contested Republican convention in Cleveland this summer.

“In all likelihood, we’re going to go into a contested convention … and it’s going to be a battle in Cleveland to see who can get to a majority,” Cruz told ABC.

To win the nomination outright, a candidate needs 1,237 delegates. If no one in the party wins that many through state contests, many delegates that would be bound to Trump on the first ballot of convention voting could vote for whomever they want on subsequent ballots.

Here’s the video of Cruz talking about Trump:

Ted Cruz on if he’d consider being Trump’s VP: “I have zero interest whatsoever.” https://t.co/oo587N2NSp https://t.co/GlwwjJtlOU

— ABC News (@ABC) April 18, 2016

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.