Ted Cruz super PACs are raising 'eye-popping' amounts of cash

AP Ted Cruz speaking at an event.

Four super PACs supporting the presidential campaign of Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) are reportedly set to bring in $US31 million in donations this week.

Bloomberg News first reported Cruz’s “shock-and-awe fundraising” yield.

“Cruz’s haul is eye-popping, one that instantly raises the stakes in the Republican fundraising contest,” Bloomberg’s Mark Halperin reported.

The four Austin based PACs, “Keep the Promise PAC,” “Keep the Promise I,” “Keep the Promise II,” and “Keep the Promise III,” were created on Tuesday when Cruz’s longtime friend, Austin lawyer Dathan Voelter, filed paperwork with the FEC. Voelter has since said he expects to have $US31 million in the bank by Friday.

Voelter announced the fundraising feat in a statement and described the donor database as “close, personal friends and strong supporters.”

“Our goal is to guarantee Senator Cruz can compete against any candidate. Keep the Promise can provide the ‘appropriate air cover’ in the battle against Senator Cruz’s opponents in the Washington establishment and on the political left,” Voelter said.

The super PACs aren’t required to disclose donor information with the FEC until July but a source familiar with the fundraising movement told National Review Online that each of the four PACs will have the patronage of one “particular donor or donor family.”

Billionaire New York financier Robert Mercer and his family are involved in at least one of the “Keep the Promise” PACs, according to NRO.

Cruz announced his presidential campaign on March 23. His campaign raised $US4 million in the first 8 days of the launch.

A spokeswoman for Cruz’s campaign told Business Insider that, though the PACs are completely separate from campaign efforts, “We are thrilled by the report!”

“We are encouraged by the momentum and the millions of Americans who have shown their support for Ted’s candidacy,” she said.

Former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush, who is not an official presidential candidate, had been the widely expected to lead likely GOP contenders in fundraising. Multiple sources close to Bush did not respond to requests for comment about whether Cruz’s reported haul exceeds Bush’s current contributions.

