GOP spokesman agrees with description of Ted Cruz as an 'a------'

The chief strategist and communications director for the Republican National Committee said Thursday that he agreed Texas Sen. Ted Cruz is an “a——.”

The remark came when the strategist, Sean Spicer, was asked to respond to a comment made by New York Rep. Peter King over Cruz’s speech to the Republican National Convention.

“Peter King called him an a——,” CNN host John Berman said. “[I]s that different than a little disappointing, or are you guys basically in the same place?”

“I’d probably use the same verbiage,” Spicer replied.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

He added: “I think it is disappointing when somebody who is a leader in the conservative movement, who knows what’s at stake — I mean Ted Cruz more than anybody knows what’s at stake. And he chose to come here.”

Spicer suggested that Cruz should have told GOP nominee that he was not “comfortable” speaking at the RNC.

Cruz ignited controversy Wednesday night when he used his primetime speaking slot to encourage voters not to support Donald Trump if it violates their conscience.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.