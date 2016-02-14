Ted Cruz speaks Spanish on debate stage as he and Marco Rubio accuse each other of 'lies'

Sens. Marco Rubio (R-Florida) and Ted Cruz (R-Texas) exchanged some of their fiercest blows to date at the Saturday-night debate.

As the two tore into each other for their past stances on illegal immigration, Cruz said Rubio had a long record of supporting “amnesty.”

“Marco went on Univision, in Spanish, and said he would not rescind President Obama’s illegal executive amnesty on his first day in office,” Cruz declared.

“First of all, I don’t know how he knows what I said on Univision because he doesn’t speak Spanish,” Rubio shot back.

The crowd erupted in noise, preventing Rubio from completing his next sentence. Cruz then started speaking Spanish on the stage to confront Rubio’s claim. Rubio continued his answer by accusing Cruz of having a “disturbing pattern” of lies.

“For a number of weeks, Ted Cruz has just been telling lies,” Rubio said. “He’s lying about all sorts of things. And now he makes things up. The bottom line is this is a campaign and people are watching. … Here’s the truth: Ted Cruz supported legalizing people that wre in this country illegally.”

“That is absolutely false,” Cruz fired back, adding that Rubio’s statement was “knowingly false.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.