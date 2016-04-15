Ted Cruz's wife told an intriguing story about one of the first things he did after they got married

Screenshot/CNN Heidi and Ted Cruz.

Heidi Cruz recalled an interesting story Wednesday about one of Ted Cruz’s first purchases after the couple wed.

In a CNN town-hall event, host Anderson Cooper asked Heidi about the story she had told recently about her “wedding night and cans of soup.”

Evidently, the Texas senator and Republican presidential hopeful bought 100 cans of soup for the couple once they returned from their honeymoon.

“I was completely shocked to see that he arrived back at our apartment with literally 100 cans of Campbell’s Chunky Soup,” she said. “I’d never bought 100 of anything.”

Ted said that all the cans were different with “some chicken, some beef, you know.” But for Heidi, the purchase was “shocking.”

“So we had a tough conversation about it,” she said. “And I said you don’t buy 100 of anything, much less canned soup. You know, we can’t do this. I’ll be making things.”

Heidi loaded up her car the next morning, before Ted woke up, and returned all 100 cans. But after asking her mother for advice, she said she realised she needed to go back and buy the soup again. She offered that she’s not a good cook, with Ted interjecting that they’re both “terrible.”

You can watch Heidi tell the soup story over at Gawker.

