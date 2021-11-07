Ted Cruz leads right-wing attack on Big Bird for promoting ‘propaganda’ after the Sesame Street character got the COVID-19 vaccine

Big Bird attends NYC Proclaims ‘SESAME STREET DAY’ on 40th Anniversary of the Show at Dante Park on November 9, 2009 in New York City. Clint Spaulding/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Sesame Street’s Big Bird tweeted that it had got the COVID-19 vaccine.

Right-wingers, including Sen. Ted Cruz, criticized the character for promoting “propaganda” to children.

Sesame Street’s campaign comes after the COVID-19 vaccine has been authorized for children aged 5-11.

Sen. Ted Cruz and other right-wingers criticized Sesame Street’s Big Bird after the character’s Twitter account said it had got the vaccine.

“I got the COVID-19 vaccine today! My wing is feeling a little sore, but it’ll give my body an extra protective boost that keeps me and others healthy,” the account under Big Bird’s name wrote on Twitter, which has 217,000 followers.

“Ms. @EricaRHill even said I’ve been getting vaccines since I was a little bird. I had no idea!” Big Bird said, referring to CNN journalist Erica Hill.

Several Sesame Street characters including Big Bird participated in a Town Hall event on CNN to help answer questions from kids and families about the COVID-19 vaccine, which was recently authorized for children ages 5-11.

The FDA’s expert panel voted that the vaccine’s benefits outweigh the risks for elementary school-aged children.

Texas Senator Ted Cruz critically responded to Big Bird’s tweet, accusing the character of promoting propaganda.

“Government propaganda…for your 5 year old!,” he wrote.

Newsmax host Steve Cortes went one step further, calling Big Bird’s comment “evil.”

“This kind of propaganda is actually evil. Your children are not statistically at risk, and should not be pressured into a brand new treatment. Do Not Comply!”

Other right-wing figures including Fox News contributor Lisa Boothe and alt-right political commentator Michael Cernovich also tweeted criticizing the Sesame Street character.

Although right-wing figures have criticized Sesame Street and Big Bird for the decision to promote the COVID-19 vaccine, the character has long been involved in public health campaigns.

In 1972, Big Bird participated in a segment telling children “don’t wait- vaccinate.”