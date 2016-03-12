Ted Cruz: Trump's campaign 'affirmatively encourages violence'

Sen. Ted Cruz of Florida had some words about Donald Trump’s campaign rallies on Friday night.

Shortly after Trump canceled a scheduled rally in Chicago due to “security concerns” stemming from protests at the event, Cruz accused the Trump campaign of inciting the unrest.

“A campaign bears responsibility for creating an environment where the candidate urges supporters to engage in violence,” Sen. Cruz said.

Cruz is referring to the multiple occasions in which Trump has suggested protesters should be “roughed up.” In recent days, anti-Trump demonstrators have allegedly been assaulted at Trump events.

On a separate occasion last month, Trump spoke to his audience about another protester, saying “Knock the crap out of him, would you? Seriously, OK just knock the hell — I promise you I will pay for the legal fees. I promise, I promise.”

In his own remarks after the protests Friday night, Cruz said he wants to “appeal to civility in the democratic discourse.”

“We can have genuine differences but can do so in a way that appeals to our better angels, not our worst,” Cruz said.

Cruz also threw some of the blame at President Barack Obama, accusing Obama of using moments of crisis over the course of his presidency to “divide” the country.

