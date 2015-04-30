Ted Cruz: 'I don't think I've even seen an Hispanic panhandler'

AP Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas).

Presidential candidate and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) said on Wednesday that he has never seen a Hispanic person begging for money on the street.

“I don’t think I’ve even seen an Hispanic panhandler. And the reason is: In our community it would be shameful to be begging on the street,” Cruz said.

Cruz, who is of Cuban descent, made the point while speaking in Washington at a question-and-answer session with the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

He used the example to argue the Republican Party should be able to compete for the Latino vote. Hispanics, Cruz said, share many of the same values that are championed by GOP leaders.

“I think the Hispanic community is a fundamentally conservative community. If you look at the values that resonate in our community, they’re faith, family, patriotism, hard work,” Cruz said.

Cruz has made the same argument in the past.

