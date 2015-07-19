Ted Cruz says he won't 'go into the gutter' to criticise Donald Trump

Scott Olson/Getty Images Republican presidential hopeful businessman Donald Trump fields questions at The Family Leadership Summit at Stephens Auditorium on July 18, 2015 in Ames, Iowa.

Criticism of real estate mogul-turned-presidential candidate Donald Trump has been swift and boisterous of late, thanks to Trump’s fiery statements labelling some Mexican immigrants as “rapists” and drug-runners.

Trump’s latest target is Arizona Senator John McCain (R), a decorated veteran who was a prisoner of war in Vietnam.

After the billionaire businessman trampled McCain’s service record Saturday, saying “He’s not a war hero,” and mocked McCain’s time in captivity, the ensuing backlash was quick and sharp.

Current GOP presidential candidates and the Republican Party at large have summarily condemned Trump’s attack, except for one candidate, Ted Cruz.

In a Bloomberg interview Saturday, Cruz said “I’m not going to go into the gutter with personal attacks“

AP Ted Cruz

Cruz hearkened back to his days in the Senate where he says “I haven’t impugned the character of Republicans or Democrats and I don’t intend to start today,” Bloomberg reports.

Trump has doubled down on his unfiltered political positions despite widespread criticism coming from all sides, including Republican National Committee chairman, Reince Priebus.

News Corporation founder, Rupert Murdoch tweeted Saturday that Trump is “embarrassing the country.”

When is Donald Trump going to stop embarrassing his friends, let alone the whole country?

— Rupert Murdoch (@rupertmurdoch) July 19, 2015

For better or worse, Trump has not been shy about challenging anyone who opposes him — engaging critics on social media and in public.

In the few weeks since Trump launched his campaign, Ted Cruz has made a concerted effort to stay out of Trump’s way.

Even as the repudiation against Donald Trump grew, Cruz — who is of Cuban ancestry — backed away, even saying he “salutes” Trump for “focusing on the need to address illegal immigration.“

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.