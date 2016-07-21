'CIVIL WAR': Ted Cruz gets front-page treatment after being booed off the RNC stage

Ted Cruz’s non-endorsement of Donald Trump was the story of Day 3 of the Republican National Convention.

The New York Daily News showcased the drama on its Thursday front page, which the newspaper released Wednesday night on Twitter.

STOP THE PRESSES! New front page: CIVIL WAR! Cruz booed by Trumpkins after non-endorsementhttps://t.co/FGodOMJR9W pic.twitter.com/QuMvfeEvPd

— New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) July 21, 2016

The front page features the headline “CIVIL WAR!” and photos of Trump, Cruz, and an unnamed audience member photographed mid-jeer.

In his speech, Cruz urged the audience in Cleveland to “vote your conscience,” eliciting boos from the audience and chants of “We want Trump” and “Endorse Trump.”

“When Ted Cruz is the grownup who does the right thing, your party might be in serious trouble,” the caption reads.

