'Hope he doesn't try to eat me!': Ted Cruz responds to Donald Trump's latest insult with 'Austin Powers' joke

Allan Smith

Republican presidential candidate Ted Cruz took to Twitter to respond to his party’s frontrunner Donald Trump calling him a “soft, weak, little baby” earlier on Tuesday.

[email protected], showing class & grace, calls me a “soft weak little baby.” Hope he doesn’t try to eat me!” Cruz tweeted.

He also attached a video of the well-known scene from “Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me” in which the character Fat Bastard told Mini Me, “Get in my belly!”

Trump has been railing on Cruz in recent days, repeatedly calling him a “liar.”

Their latest trading of barbs happened just before Tuesday’s Nevada caucuses, where Trump is a heavy favourite.

Here’s Cruz’s tweet, with the video attached, below:

NOW WATCH: The tragic story of Donald Trump’s late brother Fred

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.