'Hope he doesn't try to eat me!': Ted Cruz responds to Donald Trump's latest insult with 'Austin Powers' joke

Republican presidential candidate Ted Cruz took to Twitter to respond to his party’s frontrunner Donald Trump calling him a “soft, weak, little baby” earlier on Tuesday.

“[email protected], showing class & grace, calls me a “soft weak little baby.” Hope he doesn’t try to eat me!” Cruz tweeted.

He also attached a video of the well-known scene from “Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me” in which the character Fat Bastard told Mini Me, “Get in my belly!”

Trump has been railing on Cruz in recent days, repeatedly calling him a “liar.”

Their latest trading of barbs happened just before Tuesday’s Nevada caucuses, where Trump is a heavy favourite.

Here’s Cruz’s tweet, with the video attached, below:

.@realDonaldTrump, showing class & grace, calls me a “soft weak little baby.” Hope he doesn’t try to eat me! https://t.co/bv9ID4lEhF

— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) February 24, 2016

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.