Here's what Senator Ted Cruz said about Hillary Clinton and President Obama hours before announcing his presidential candidacy



Republican Senator Ted Cruz of Texas announced his Presidential candidacy just after midnight on Monday. Here is what he had to say hours earlier when he spoke with Breitbart News Sunday on SiriusXM Patriot 125.

