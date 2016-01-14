Ted Cruz goes all-out for endorsement from 'Duck Dynasty' star

YouTube/screenshot A scene from the ad.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) released a presidential campaign ad on Wednesday touting his endorsement from “Duck Dynasty” star Phil Robertson.

And Cruz went all-out for the spot, which featured him wearing face paint as he went duck hunting with Robertson.

“My qualifications for president of the United States are rather narrow: Is he or she godly, does he or she love us, can he or she do the job, and finally would they kill a duck and put him in a pot and make him a good duck gumbo?” Robertson said in the ad.

Dropping a pun, Robertson said Cruz “fits the bill.”

Fox News reported that the ad was filmed Monday. Robertson gained popularity with conservatives in 2014 after he ignited a small firestorm by criticising “homosexual behaviour.”

View the new Cruz ad below:

