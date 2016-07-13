Ted Cruz to fly with Obama aboard Air Force One to Dallas memorial event

Sen. Ted Cruz accepted an invitation from President Barack Obama to travel aboard Air Force One on Tuesday to Dallas for an interfaith memorial honouring the victims of last week’s attack.

The news was reported by multiple reporters who spotted Cruz at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland where the president’s plane departs from.

Sen. Ted Cruz was invited and accepted White House’s invitation to ride aboard Air Force One to Dallas today

— Ali Rogin (@AliABCNews) July 12, 2016

.@tedcruz is travelling to Dallas with President Obama today on Air Force One, at the invitation of the President.

— Betsy Klein (@betsy_klein) July 12, 2016

Radio pool reporter spotted Sen. Ted Cruz (waiting for a ride on AF1?) in the terminal parking lot at Andrews…

— Steven Portnoy (@stevenportnoy) July 12, 2016

Cruz’s invitation to fly aboard Air Force One was described as a show of unity in the wake of Thursday night’s deadly attack.

Neither the White House nor Cruz’s office provided comment.

Both Obama and former President George W. Bush were scheduled to offer remarks at the memorial event.

Five Dallas police officers were killed last week, and seven more were wounded, when a shooter opened fire toward the end of a Black Lives Matter protest in the city.

