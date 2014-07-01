TED CRUZ: 'There Should Be No Path Forward For Hamas'

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-FL) issued a statement Monday condemning the Palestinian group Hamas after the Israeli government announcd three Israeli teens kidnapped from the West Bank were killed.

“The brutal murder Hamas carried out of three innocent Jewish teenagers is a terrorist-led atrocity that demands justice,” Cruz said. “While we lift Gilad Shaer, Naftali Frankel, and Eyal Yifrach and their loving families up in prayer, we must also act. Hamas is, unequivocally, a terrorist organisation with blood on its hands that must be condemned on the world stage.”

Cruz went on to say he does not think Hamas should have any role in the Palestinian government or peace process moving forward.

“There should be no path forward for Hamas to have any role in any future government formed by the Palestinian Authority, and no nation should accommodate, legitimise, or negotiate with this group that engages in the killing of innocent civilians,” said Cruz. “The Palestinian Authority should immediately renounce Hamas and actively work to expel Hamas from civil society. The United States should stand unequivocally with the Nation of Israel as it responds to this brutal terrorism and acts forcefully to protect its people.”

Cruz is widely seen as a potential Republican presidential candidate in 2016. His comments expand upon statements he made last month outlining his Israel policy and expressing his belief the peace process should not move forward until Palestinian leadership agrees to acknowledge the right of Israel to exist as Jewish state, and until they “renounce terrorism.”

