'Why wait?': Ted Cruz asks why NBC didn't release damning tapes of Donald Trump during GOP primaries

Sen. Ted Cruz on Sunday appeared to accuse NBC of intentionally withholding tapes containing material far worse than newly revealed lewd comments Donald Trump made in 2005 boasting about forcing himself on women.

Cruz asked in a tweet why NBC hadn’t released behind-the-scenes videos of the Republican presidential nominee on “The Apprentice,” a reality show that he starred in for over a decade.

Following Friday’s release of audio in which Trump bragged about kissing and grabbing women without their permission, a former producer on the show said that there are “far worse” comments Trump made on tape.

“NBC had tape 11 yrs. Apprentice producer says they have more & worse. So why not release in 2015? In March? Why wait till October? #MSMBias” Cruz tweeted, referencing supposed bias towards Trump in the mainstream media.

Cruz won the second most amount of states and delegates in the Republican presidential primary before dropping out of the race earlier this spring, essentially ceding the nomination to Trump.

But the senator’s theory appears flawed.

Following Friday’s release of the audio, the network claimed that it did not have the tapes of “The Apprentice,” and that the tapes are instead owned by Mark Burnett, who produced the show and is friendly with Trump. Reporters at the network itself acquired the tape several days before the story broke, but were scooped by The Washington Post while network lawyers reviewed the material.

