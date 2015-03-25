Ted Cruz is probably signing up for Obamacare

AP Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) speaking at an event.

Presidential candidate and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) is set to sign up for insurance coverage under Obamacare.

“We will presumably go on the exchange and sign up for health care and we’re in the process of transitioning over to do that,” Cruz told The Des Moines Register on Tuesday.

Cruz, a staunch conservative, has repeatedly called for Congress to repeal “every last word” of President Barack Obama’s signature healthcare law.

Cruz previously received healthcare coverage through his wife’s employer, Goldman Sachs. However, after he announced his presidential campaign on Monday, it was revealed that Heidi Cruz will take an unpaid leave of absence from the investment firm. As Cruz noted to the Register, members of Congress are required to purchase healthcare through the new exchange set up through the Affordable Care Act.

“Well, it is written in the law that members will be on the exchanges without subsidies just like millions of Americans so that’s — I think the same rules should apply to all of us. Members of Congress should not be exempt,” he told the Iowa paper.

He also repeated his call for the healthcare law to be repealed in its entirety.

“I believe in 2017 a new president, a Republican president will sign legislation repealing every word of it. There are a fair number of Republicans in Washington and elsewhere who have quietly and privately given up on that fight and I have not,” he said.

For their part, Democrats appeared to be amused by Cruz’s situation. The Democratic National Committee fired off the Register article to reporters with a subject line referencing the number of people who gained coverage through the law: “16.4 million + 1.”

NOW WATCH: Animated map of what Earth would look like if all the ice melted



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.