Internet lights up at video of Ted Cruz running a phone bank under a Trump-Pence sign

A Thursday video of Ted Cruz operating a phone bank and asking voters to support Republican candidates went viral, as Cruz was shown to be making the calls under a Trump-Pence campaign sign.

Twitter users rushed to take screenshots of the Texas senator making uncomfortable faces as he spoke on the phone below Republican nominee Donald Trump’s campaign sign.

“Ted Cruz meme” became the second-highest searched term Thursday on Google Trends under the Texas Republican’s name.

Cruz made headlines recently when he decided to endorse Trump after months of staying mum on whether he’d support the GOP nominee. Cruz and Trump battled in a heated primary campaign. Among other things, Trump suggested he’d “spill the beans” on Cruz’s wife and floated the idea that Cruz’s father was involved in the assassination of former President John F. Kennedy.

Here are some of the tweets:

2016 in one picture pic.twitter.com/7TfbWjblkO

— Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) October 6, 2016

“Yes, that same Ted Cruz. Yup, he called my wife ugly. Yes, he did say my dad killed Kennedy. Why am I doing this? Because I hate myself.” pic.twitter.com/zqEH61TlpK

— Mike Beauvais (@MikeBeauvais) October 6, 2016

How long until Trump makes him say “Hi, this is Ted Cruz, whose father might have been involved in JFK’s assassination” https://t.co/mFWeZ8ftPK

— Matt O’Brien (@ObsoleteDogma) October 6, 2016

That Ted Cruz phone banking thing looks like how the Onion would portray Ted Cruz right now.

— Joe Weisenthal (@TheStalwart) October 6, 2016

For a millisecond I actually feel sorry for Ted Cruz https://t.co/eY0fCsVh0O

— Michael Cohen (@speechboy71) October 6, 2016

“Hi, this is Ted Cruz … Yes, Senator Ted Cruz … … Yes, he called me Lyin’ Ted … No, my father didn’t murder JFK …” pic.twitter.com/izX8yn8hIl

— Andy Glockner (@AndyGlockner) October 6, 2016

Sad Ted Cruz phone-banking for Donald Trump is a pretty great meme https://t.co/UuCgxWdsrc pic.twitter.com/z3g6IHRsuw

— Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) October 6, 2016

SUICIDE HOTLINE: How can I help you? TED CRUZ: I’ve done a terrible thing. pic.twitter.com/UBxa2iQvG5

— Nice Eric (@ericsshadow) October 6, 2016

“uh hello this is ted cruz & i’m calling on behalf of donald trump who did not spill the beans on my wife” pic.twitter.com/RzQhy9DGqL

— MONSTERMASHSZN (@rillawafers) October 6, 2016

Watch the original video below:

Ted Cruz vows to do “everything humanly possible to defeat Hillary Clinton” Watch him phone-banking for Trump: pic.twitter.com/mlcw2ojGqp

— Tennessee GOP (@TEN_GOP) October 6, 2016

