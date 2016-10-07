Internet lights up at video of Ted Cruz running a phone bank under a Trump-Pence sign

Allan Smith
Ted CruzScreenshot/TwitterTed Cruz.

A Thursday video of Ted Cruz operating a phone bank and asking voters to support Republican candidates went viral, as Cruz was shown to be making the calls under a Trump-Pence campaign sign.

Twitter users rushed to take screenshots of the Texas senator making uncomfortable faces as he spoke on the phone below Republican nominee Donald Trump’s campaign sign.

“Ted Cruz meme” became the second-highest searched term Thursday on Google Trends under the Texas Republican’s name.

Cruz made headlines recently when he decided to endorse Trump after months of staying mum on whether he’d support the GOP nominee. Cruz and Trump battled in a heated primary campaign. Among other things, Trump suggested he’d “spill the beans” on Cruz’s wife and floated the idea that Cruz’s father was involved in the assassination of former President John F. Kennedy.

Here are some of the tweets:

Watch the original video below:

Ted Cruz vows to do “everything humanly possible to defeat Hillary Clinton”

Watch him phone-banking for Trump: pic.twitter.com/mlcw2ojGqp
— Tennessee GOP (@TEN_GOP) October 6, 2016

