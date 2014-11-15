Ted Cruz Loves Reading His Twitter Trolls

Livestream Sen. Ted Cruz, left, speaks at the Capitol Factory in Austin.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), a conservative firebrand who is looking at running for president, is a little bit of a Twitter addict.

“I’ll confess, much to my team’s great annoyance: I read Twitter constantly,” Cruz said at a press conference Friday afternoon. “In fact, every horrible, nasty thing that some hardcore lefty says about me, I read them.”

Cruz said he actually enjoyed the “clever” criticism.

“I actually like the clever ones. I mean, the nasty ones that are just like, ‘You suck.’ It’s like, ok, ‘That was very clever,'” he added sarcastically. “But the funny ones I enjoy.”

Cruz was speaking at an event condemning government regulation of the internet. It so happens that Cruz drew widespread attention on Twitter earlier in the week when he tweeted that so-called net neutrality is “Obamacare for the internet.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.