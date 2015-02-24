Ted Cruz just compared Obama to Richard Nixon

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) is not a fan of his Democratic colleagues’ “disturbing” unwillingness to criticise President Barack Obama’s executive actions that protected undocumented immigrants from deportation.

“It’s very interesting. Democratic senators privately will admit all sorts of things,” Cruz mused during a Newsmax TV interview published Monday. “But it’s really disturbing: Democratic senators have been unwilling to stand up to this president, really on almost anything.”

Cruz, a likely 2016 presidential contender, compared this alleged slavishness to Obama to how Republicans reacted when one of their own, former President Richard Nixon, was in the middle of the 1972 Watergate scandal.

“We’ve had presents in the past who have abused power. But when that has happened: When Richard Nixon abused power, Republican senators stood up to him and said, ‘Mr. President, you’ve gone too far.’ In fact, it was Republican senators who went to the Oval Office, … and said, ‘Mr. President, it’s time for you to resign,'” Cruz recalled. “What is strikingly missing are Democratic senators who have more commitment to the Constitution and rule of law than they do to their party.”

Newsmax anchor John Bachman pointed out to Cruz that Democratic senators today would likely say Obama’s controversies are not on the same scale as Watergate, which featured a massive White House cover-up and a burglary at the Democratic Party’s national headquarters.

“Perhaps,” Cruz responded.

Cruz then quickly shifted the discussion to the Obama’s administration’s IRS controversy, in which conservative-leaning groups were subjected to more tax scrutiny.

“But the point is when the IRS targeted citizens’ groups for their political views, Democrats circled ranks around the president,” Cruz said. “To be honest, Nixon tried to use the IRS to target his political enemies; President Obama’s administration succeeded.”

Watch the full Newsmax TV interview below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

NOW WATCH: 11 Facts That Show How Different Russia Is From The Rest Of The World



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.