Ted Cruz And John McCain Really Hate Each Other

In case Sen. John McCain’s (R-Ariz.)

comparison of Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) to a “wacko bird”wasn’t enough evidence,

a new lengthy GQ profile of Cruzmakes it clear — McCain and Cruz really do not like each other.

Jason Zengerle profiles Cruz, who tells him that he doesn’t know a conservative who doesn’t feel “embarrassed” by their votes in 2006 and 2008.

“I think the Republican Party lost its way. We didn’t stand for the principles we’re supposed to believe in,” Cruz said.

For McCain, the feelings boiled over when Cruz went along with Sen. Rand Paul’s (R-Ky.) historic filibuster of CIA director John Brennan’s nomination.

“He f — ing hates Cruz,” a McCain adviser told Zengerle. “He’s just offended by his style.”

The divisions between McCain and Cruz are becoming common at a time when Cruz and other hardline conservatives are leading a fight to defund the Affordable Care Act through the bill that keeps the government funded. If Congress does not pass a continuing resolution by Sept. 30, the government will partially shut down.

On Sunday, Cruz said that any senator who votes for a procedural step to move along consideration of the continuing resolution is “vot[ing] for Obamacare.” Senate GOP aides fumed after Cruz’s comments.

