Ted Cruz is getting trolled on TedCruz.com

Sen. Ted Cruz’s presidential bid is getting off to a rocky digital start.

The web address bearing his name (TedCruz.com) is currently emblazoned with a message of support for President Barack Obama and immigration reform — two things Cruz has staunchly opposed.

The domain name was nabbed by an Arizona attorney also named Ted Cruz, according to Mother Jones.

Records show the domain was created in April 2004 when Ted Cruz of Texas served as the Solicitor General of the Lone Star State. In 2008, the Arizona lawyer used the site for his own law firm.

However, when Texas Cruz rose to national fame after his Senate victory in 2012, the website began mocking the senator with messages of support for New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R), another rumoured presidential contender.

Now the site is emblazoned with love for Obama.

Sen. Cruz, 44, announced on Sunday that he will run for president and he encouraged fans to pledge support and donate at TedCruz.org.

But Democrats jumped on the chance to poke fun of Cruz’s digital doppelganger.

DNC Communications Mo Elleithee tweeted to his followers on Sunday, “I’m throwing my suport 100% behind tedcruz.com.”

Another likely Republican candidate, former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush (R) has faced a similar issue. The site JebBushForPresident.com is owned by a pair of self-described gay “tech bears” who are using it to encourage discussion about LGBT issues.

