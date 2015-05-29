Ted Cruz: I'm a video game 'addict'

Presidential candidate and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) announced on Thursday that he had been “outed” by a new Daily Beast article identifying him as a video game addict.

“The Daily Beast has outed me as an addict, a life-long video game player (much to my daughters’ delight, and my wife’s dismay),” Cruz wrote on Facebook.

The article in question profiled Cruz’s long love for video games. In the piece, Cruz recalled how he would play on his Nintendo and Atari as a child.

“I still remember the Christmas we got our first ‘Pong’ game,” Cruz said, adding that he still plays iPad and iPhone games with his daughters. “Drives my wife crazy. She doesn’t like it, but both girls like to curl up and play games.”

Cruz did announce one quibble with the article after it was published, however. The conservative firebrand insisted he had advanced to a much further level in “Candy Crush,” the popular puzzle game, than The Daily Beast had reported.

“However, their article contains one factual error: it says I’m on level 217 in Candy Crush. Actually, I’m on level 357! (See below),” Cruz wrote in his Facebook post, which contained an image of level 357 in the game. “The fruits of time between stops in Iowa, New Hampshire, and South Carolina.”

