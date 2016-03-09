Ted Cruz takes a state as Donald Trump has another victorious night

Ted Cruz pulled off an upset win Tuesday in Idaho’s Republican presidential primary.

NBC and Fox News both projected Tuesday night that the Texas senator would take the state.

With about 44% of the state’s precincts reporting, Cruz had a 41.7% to 29% lead over Trump. Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida was in third with 18.4% of the vote.

Earlier in the evening, GOP frontrunner Donald Trump won primaries in Michigan and Mississippi, further paving the real-estate mogul’s path to the nomination.

Hawaii’s Republican caucuses are also on Tuesday, but won’t report the results until at least early Wednesday morning.

