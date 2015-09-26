Ted Cruz just told some jokes about Hillary Clinton going to jail

Presidential candidate and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) has some jokes about former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s email controversy.

Cruz opened up his Friday address at the conservative Values Voter Summit with several of those rehearsed zingers aimed at the Democratic presidential front-runner.

He started by mocking Democrats for moving their presidential primary debates further and further back into the year.

“Then it was September. Then it was October. They may just move it to 2017,” he quipped of the debates. “You know, in a few months we may see the first presidential debate held at Leavenworth.”

This was a not-so-subtle reference to the federal prison at Leavenworth, Kansas. But Cruz had another burn to make sure the audience understood his point.

“You know, if they can project a rainbow on the White House, maybe they could put bars on the windows?” he suggested. “I’ll tell you, they did actually plan — this is not widely known, but they had planned — to have an earlier Democratic debate. The problem was the debate invitation was emailed to Hillary.”

Clinton’s presidential campaign has been marred by her controversial decision to exclusively use a private email server as secretary of state, a move that critics claim placed sensitive information on her account at risk.

She insists she used secure, non-email channels for classified information, but the FBI is reportedly looking into whether any material was mishandled in connection to the account.

