Samantha Bee says Ted Cruz has provided the best comedy of this election

Samantha Bee had a surprising answer for Yahoo’s Katie Couric when it came down to who has provided the best comedy of the current election.

“Ted Cruz,” she answered.

While the candidate clearly provided a lot of good fodder for the “Full Frontal” host, Bee had her favourite Ted Cruz moment. It occurred when a video of Cruz starring in a Harvard production of “The Crucible” came to light.

In the play, Cruz was Reverend Samuel Parris, the self-important minister with a huge role in the Salem witch trials.

“If I’m feeling down, all I have to do is watch Ted Cruz in the ‘The Crucible’ and my spirits lift,” Bee said. “He didn’t know that that performance would resonate through the ages in that way, and bring joy to so many people. So many 10’s of people in my office.”

Overall, the election has been good to Bee.

“The whole election season is such a carnival atmosphere,” Bee said. “I know it wasn’t just for us. It was really nice of everybody to be so crazy the year that we were launching our show. That was thoughtful.”

TBS recently ordered episodes of “Full Frontal” to run every week through the end of 2016.

Watch the entire interview below:

