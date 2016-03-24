Ted Cruz borrowed a famous movie quote to jab Donald Trump for threatening his wife

Ted Cruz seemed to use a famous movie quote on Wednesday to fight back against GOP presidential frontrunner Donald Trump in the candidates latest feud, which centres around the candidates’ wives.

“She is way out of his league,” Cruz told ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos on “Good Morning America.” “If he wants to get in a character fight he should stick with me.”

The line was nearly identical to one used in the 1995 film “The American President.”

In a memorable scene, President Andrew Shepard, who was portrayed by Michael Douglas, said the following:

You want a character debate, Bob? You better stick with me, ’cause Sydney Ellen Wade is way out of your league.

Fast forward to 3:03 of the below clip to catch the bit from “The American President:”

It wouldn’t be the first time Cruz used a dated pop culture reference in a spat with Trump, if he did indeed lift the line from the movie. He’s cited Janet Jackson, the 1970s TV show “Happy Days,” and the hit 1980s song “Maniac” in previous dustups.

The latest feud between Trump and Cruz started late Tuesday night, as votes were being tallied in Utah and Arizona, when Trump tweeted the following:

Lyin’ Ted Cruz just used a picture of Melania from a G.Q. shoot in his ad. Be careful, Lyin’ Ted, or I will spill the beans on your wife!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 23, 2016

That tweet came minutes after Trump deleted a similar threatening tweet toward Cruz’s wife, Heidi. The ad Trump is referencing came from an anti-Trump super PAC that has no affiliation with Cruz. It showed Trump’s wife, who had a successful modelling career, posing in a nude photoshoot for British GQ.

The ad read: “Meet Melania Trump, your next first lady. Or you could support Ted Cruz on Tuesday.”

Cruz fired back within minutes:

Pic of your wife not from us. Donald, if you try to attack Heidi, you’re more of a coward than I thought. #classless https://t.co/0QpKSnjgnE

— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) March 23, 2016

Trump then shot back at Cruz Wednesday morning, following his “Good Morning America” interview.

“Lyin’ Ted Cruz denied that he had anything to do with the G.Q. model photo post of Melania,” he tweeted. “That’s why we call him Lyin’ Ted!”

Watch Cruz’s interview on “Good Morning America” below:

