Ted Cruz: 'I don't really have any views on the size of Donald Trump's anatomy'

Sen. Ted Cruz is apparently uninterested in talking about Donald Trump’s body.

In a pre-taped interview on “Face The Nation” that aired on Sunday, the Texas senator accused Republican presidential rivals Donald Trump and Sen. Marco Rubio of “throwing mud” at each other and dragging the 2016 presidential race into the gutter.

“There’s no doubt that there are aspects of this campaign that have gone into the gutter,” Cruz said. “We saw moments with Marco Rubio and Donald Trump engaging in insults, engaging in off-colour jokes, just getting nastier and nastier and nastier and throwing mud.”

Cruz vowed to stay above the fray, saying that he did not have an opinion on the size of Trump’s anatomy, which the former reality television star bragged about at Thursday night’s Republican debate.

“I’m not going to play that game. I’m not going to engage in insults, I’m not going to throw the mud. I don’t really have any views on the size of any parts of Donald Trump’s anatomy, and I’m not interested in talking about that.”

Despite his pledge to rise above the insults on the campaign trail, Cruz has occasionally had fun needling Trump over the past several months. In Sunday’s interview, the senator touted the yoga mats that he’s selling to mock Trump’s supposed flexibility on his political positions.

“We’re now selling yoga mats on our website, they’re breathe yoga mats,” Cruz told host John Dickerson, grinning. “If you find yourself boiling over with rage, just spend some time doing yoga and breathing and maybe it will help you relax.”

