'Cruz hates New York!' Donald Trump makes his final pitch on the eve of big primary

Donald Trump attacked Texas Sen. Ted Cruz during a sizeable Monday rally in Buffalo, New York, in what was his last major campaign event before the state votes in a consequential primary Tuesday.

“Lyin’ Ted Cruz, one of the great liars of all time,” Trump referred to his top rival for the Republican presidential nomination.

With polls showing him maintaining a gigantic lead in his home state, he appeared to be attempting to run up the score, suggesting that Cruz “hates New York.”

Among other things, Trump called out Cruz for voting against relief for Hurricane Sandy after the 2012 disaster hit New York. He also lashed out at Ohio Gov. John Kasich for his alleged support of the North American Free Trade Agreement.

“No New Yorker can vote for Ted Cruz,” Trump said. “And no New Yorker can vote for Kasich, who voted in favour of NAFTA … which is a total disaster.”

Trump had tweeted similar remarks about Cruz earlier in the day.

“Lyin’ Ted Cruz even voted against Superstorm Sandy aid and September 11 help,” he tweeted, referencing a health bill for 9/11 responders on which Cruz also cast a “no” vote. “So many New Yorkers devastated. Cruz hates New York!”

The Manhattan billionaire leads Kasich by more than 30 points and Cruz by 35 in the latest RealClearPolitics average of several recent New York primary polls.

Trump’s average is currently at just more than 53%, which is key. If Trump can maintain a that across each of New York’s congressional districts, he will win all 95 delegates at stake in the Empire State. Such a coup would provide him a significant boost on his path toward securing enough delegates heading into July’s Republican convention.

Trump was introduced at the Buffalo rally by Rex Ryan, the head coach of the NFL’s Buffalo Bills, whom he called a “great, great football coach.”

