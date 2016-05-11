Ted Cruz doesn't endorse Donald Trump, won't rule out jumping back in if he sees a 'path to victory'

In his first interview since suspending his campaign, Ted Cruz said Tuesday that he won’t be endorsing Donald Trump — for now. And he might even consider resuming his campaign if he saw a “path” to victory, though he’s not holding his breath.

The Texas senator, who suspended his presidential campaign last week after a crushing loss in the must-win Indiana primary, said there is still plenty of time for him to make a decision on whom he will be voting for and supporting.

“I would note this isn’t a choice we have to make today,” he told conservative radio host Glenn Beck, who was one of his most prominent campaign-trail supporters.

Cruz said there are still months before the July convention and November general election.

“I think we need to watch and see what the candidates do,” he said.

Cruz was pressed by Beck on whether he would consider rejoining the race at some point if he saw a path to victory — for example, if he were to win Tuesday’s Republican primary in Nebraska.

“If that changes, we will certainly respond accordingly,” Cruz said.

“I take that as a big yes,” Beck said, urging voters to cast ballots for Cruz in Nebraska.

The Texas senator also downplayed the possibility of a third-party conservative candidate being able to win in November — an idea that some prominent conservative leaders and activists have floated since Trump all but sealed the GOP nomination.

And Cruz blamed “network executives” for the rise of Trump on his way to the nomination. He didn’t attribute Trump’s success to any sentiment within the Republican base.

“Well, listen, there is no doubt the power of celebrity,” Cruz said. “It was been a phenomenon heavily fuelled by media executives. And that is one of a kind.”

Listen to Cruz’s interview with Beck below:

