Ted Cruz accuses Donald Trump and his 'henchmen' of planting National Enquirer story

Sen. Ted Cruz lambasted Donald Trump on Friday in a scathing Facebook post that accused the GOP presidential frontrunner and his “henchmen” of planting a false story about him in the National Enquirer.

“I want to be crystal clear: These attacks are garbage,” Cruz wrote. “For Donald J. Trump to enlist his friends at the National Enquirer and his political henchmen to do his bidding shows you that there is no low Donald won’t go.”

He continued: “These smears are completely false, they’re offensive to Heidi and me, they’re offensive to our daughters, and they’re offensive to everyone Donald continues to personally attack. Donald Trump’s consistently disgraceful behaviour is beneath the office we are seeking and we are not going to follow.”

Earlier in the week, the National Enquirer released a story that strongly implied Cruz engaged in extramarital affairs with five women. The supermarket tabloid’s story became a social-media firestorm on Friday.

Minutes before Cruz released his statement, a Cruz campaign official tweeted a letter Trump wrote for the National Enquirer last August. New York magazine reported that Trump and the National Enquirer’s CEO David Pecker have been friends for years and are “very close.”

The statement is the latest blow in the increasingly scathing back and forth between the two candidates.

On Tuesday, Trump tweete that he would “spill the beans” on Cruz’s wife after a super PAC unaffiliated with Cruz published an ad featuring Trump’s wife, Melania, posing nude for GQ magazine. Cruz replied back within minutes. He insisted that the ad did not come from his camp and called Trump a “coward” for attacking his wife.

On Wednesday, Cruz said on “Good Morning America” that his wife “is way out of his league. If he wants to get in a character fight, he should stick with me.”

Trump then shot back at Cruz again.

“Lyin’ Ted Cruz denied that he had anything to do with the G.Q. model photo post of Melania,” he tweeted. “That’s why we call him Lyin’ Ted!”

Late Wednesday night, Trump tweeted out someone else’s photo that depicted Heidi Cruz with an unflattering scowl. Next to that image was a more flattering photo of Melania Trump.

The post’s text, which Donald Trump blasted out to his 7 million followers, said: “A picture is worth a thousand words.”

Cruz responded to that provocation by calling Trump a “sniveling coward” to a gaggle of reporters on Thursday, adding that Trump has problems with “strong women.”

“It’s the action of a small and petty man who is intimidated by strong women,” he said. “Real men don’t do that and Donald is indicating the fear that keeps him up at night when he lashes out in anger. Donald should stick with attacking me because Heidi is way out of Donald Trump’s league.”

Trump responded Thursday night on Twitter:

I didn’t start the fight with Lyin’Ted Cruz over the GQ cover pic of Melania, he did. He knew the PAC was putting it out – hence, Lyin’ Ted!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 24, 2016

