'Really sad': Ted Cruz rips Donald Trump for not denouncing former KKK leader

Republican presidential candidate Ted Cruz slammed rival Donald Trump on Sunday for declining to denounce former Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke earlier in the day.

“Really sad,” Cruz wrote on Twitter.

Cruz further told Trump that “you’re better than this. We should all agree, racism is wrong, KKK is abhorrent.”

BuzzFeed reported last week that Duke, a prominent white nationalist and former KKK grand wizard, urged his supporters to back Trump.

Though Trump said Friday that he disavowed Duke, the GOP frontrunner repeatedly dodged questions about Duke during a Sunday interview on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

“I don’t know anything about David Duke, OK? I don’t know anything about what you’re even talking about with white supremacy or white supremacists,” Trump told anchor Jake Tapper.

“I have to look at the group. I mean, I don’t know what group you’re talking about,” Trump said after Tapper asked him about it again.

The CNN host tried one more time before moving on.

“OK, I mean, I’m just talking about David Duke and the Klu Klux Klan here, but …” he said, trailing off and inviting Trump to comment.

“Honestly, I don’t know David Duke. I don’t believe I’ve ever met him. I’m pretty sure I didn’t meet him. And I just don’t know anything about him,” Trump replied.

Cruz response is below:

Really sad. @realDonaldTrump you’re better than this. We should all agree, racism is wrong, KKK is abhorrent. https://t.co/dn2D74c5dl

— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) February 28, 2016

