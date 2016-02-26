CRUZ TO TRUMP: You were firing Dennis Rodman on 'Celebrity Apprentice' when I was fighting amnesty

CNN Donald Trump and Ted Cruz.

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz attacked Donald Trump over his reality-television career at the Republican presidential debate on Thursday.

Trump and Cruz have been attacking each other relentlessly for weeks as they fight for their party’s presidential nomination.

“In 2013, when I was leading the fight against the ‘Gang of 8’ amnesty bill, where was Donald?” Cruz asked. “He was firing Dennis Rodman on ‘Celebrity Apprentice.'”

Cruz also accused Trump of funding the “Gang of 8” bill, which refers to the eight senators who championed a comprehensive immigration-reform bill in 2013. Cruz said Trump gave over $50,000 to three Democrats and two Republicans in the group.

“When you’re funding open-border politicians, you shouldn’t be surprised when they fight for open borders,” Cruz said.

Trump responded by attacking Cruz’s lack of support in the Senate:

I can only say this, and I’ve said it loud and clear and I’ve said it for years: … I’ve had an amazing relationship with politicians both Democrat, Republican, because I was a businessman. … I got along with everybody. You get along with nobody. You don’t have one Republican senator … backing you. Not one. You don’t have the endorsement of one Republican senator and you work with these people. You should be ashamed of yourself.

Cruz then pivoted to Trump’s alleged history of hiring illegal immigrants. Critics have long accused Trump of exploiting Polish immigrants who entered the US illegally to help build Trump Tower some years ago.

“Anyone who really cared about illegal immigration wouldn’t be hiring illegal immigrants,” Cruz said.

