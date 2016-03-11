Ted Cruz delivered a parting shot at Donald Trump at the CNN debate

Joe Raedle/Getty Images Donald Trump, left, and Ted Cruz at the CNN debate.

Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas used his closing statement to take a sly jab at GOP frontrunner Donald Trump at the Thursday-night Republican presidential debate.

He contrasted his humble upbringing, and those of his competitors, with the frontrunner’s background.

“What an incredible nation we have that the son of a bartender, and the son of a mailman, and the son of a dishwasher,” he began, referring to Sen. Marco Rubio, Ohio Gov. John Kasich, and himself, “and a successful businessman can all stand on this stage competing, and asking for your support.”

He appeared barely able to hold back a smile after some in the crowd picked up on the slight and burst into laughter.

The Thursday debate took a decidedly civil tone throughout its duration, though Trump and Cruz sparred at times. After the debate, Trump even called the entire affair “elegant.”

NOW WATCH: The group of girls dabbing behind Megyn Kelly won the GOP debate



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.