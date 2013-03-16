Joe Scarborough Explodes At Ted Cruz's Gun Control Opposition: 'Did They Teach Ted Cruz To Read' At Harvard Law?

Photo: MSNBC

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough lit into Republican Sen. Ted Cruz on Friday, one day after Cruz’s much-publicized spat with Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein on the constitutionality of an assault weapons ban that passed through the Senate Judiciary Committee. Scarborough called Cruz’s objections to the assault weapons ban “complete, utter ignorance about what the Second Amendment says.” Cruz, of course, is a Princeton- and Harvard-trained lawyer who was the youngest Solicitor General in Texas state history.



“Did they teach Ted Cruz to read what the Supreme Court said, especially when the landmark — the landmark decision — regarding Second Amendment rights over 200 years was written in 2008?” Scarborough said, referring to the 2008 case District of Columbia v. Heller.

“I’m just wondering, why would he use his seat on the Judiciary Committee — if he went to Harvard — to put forward a wilfully ignorant statement about this bill violating the Second Amendment? Because it does not. And Ted Cruz knows it does not.

“Who is he playing for? Is he playing for people who can’t read? For illiterates? I can’t understand.”

Scarborough went on to explain what he saw as a difference between Cruz’s argument and the argument of people who also oppose the assault weapons ban. Scarborough saw a reasonable argument in opposing an assault weapons ban because of concerns it could be a stepping stone to overturn Heller.

But Scarborough said that Cruz was deliberately using his seat on the Judiciary Committee to “mislead millions of Americans and put forward a wilfully ignorant position.”

