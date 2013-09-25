It Took Ted Cruz 25 Minutes To Compare Defunding Obamacare To Nazi Germany, And The Moon

Just less than a half hour into his speech in opposition to Obamacare on the Senate floor, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) compared his fight to defund it to the fight against Nazi Germany in the 1940s.

Cruz said that acceptance of Obamacare implementation is like 1930s appeasement of Nazi Germany.

He also compared his fight to standing up to the British during the Revolutionary War, and standing up to the Soviet Union during the space race.

“So, we get to Obamacare,” Cruz said. “What do all those voices say? Can’t be stopped. You can’t win. Cannot defund it.

“By any measure, Obamacare is a far less intimidating foe than those that I have discussed, with the possible exception of the moon. The moon might be as intimidating as Obamacare.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.