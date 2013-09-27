Ted Cruz Blasts Republicans For Being 'Scared' Of An Obamacare Fight

In his first sit-down interview since

a marathon, 21-hour Senate floor speech, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) blasted Republicans for being “scared” of defunding the Affordable Care Act through the continuing resolution because of the potential backlash of a government shutdown.

Cruz and Fox News’ Sean Hannity were discussing an intense Senate floor showdown between Cruz and Sen. Bob Corker (R-Tenn.), who on Thursday accused Cruz of putting on a “show” and blasted him for being unwilling to move up a vote on the Senate’s bill to keep the government funded.

“I don’t want to speculate about Bob Corker’s motivations in coming to the floor and supporting Harry Reid and attacking Mike Lee, which is what he did this afternoon,” Cruz told Hannity.

“But let me say this generally. A lot of Republicans, they’ve been here a long time. And they’re beaten down. And they’re scared that if we stand together on this and if a government shutdown results, that Republicans will be blamed and it’s too politically risky.

“And, you know, I just think we need to stand for principle and, you know, some of those Republicans are telling their constituents, they’ve got to vote for cloture, they’re going to vote for giving Harry Reid the power to fund Obamacare. But they’re trying to convince their constituents that that’s a vote against Obamacare.”

The Senate will vote on and is expected to pass its version of the continuing resolution on Friday, which will keep the government funded through Nov. 15 and strip of House language that defunds Obamacare.

Cruz has been the source of Republican division on the issue, culminating in his 21-hour talk-a-thon earlier this week that railed against Obamacare. House Republicans were upset with him last week, and right after his speech, Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) blasted Cruz’s comparison of Obamacare to Nazi Germany.

Here’s video of Cruz’s appearance on “Hannity”:

