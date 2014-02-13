Ted Cruz Is Itching For A Fight On The Debt Ceiling

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) is going to force at least five Senate Republicans to vote for the “clean” debt-ceiling increase that passed the House of Representatives on Tuesday if the legislation is to become law.

Cruz will seek a 60-vote threshold to advance passage of the bill in the Senate, he said late Tuesday in a statement.

“Historically, the debt ceiling has proven the most effective leverage for reining in spending; 28 times, Congress has attached meaningful conditions to debt ceiling increases,” Cruz said.

“We should do so again to address the real problem. I intend to object to any effort to raise the debt ceiling on a 50-vote threshold. I will insist instead on a 60-vote threshold,” Cruz said.

That means Cruz is going to slow down proceedings in the Senate. Ultimately, if all 55 senators who caucus with Democrats vote for the debt-ceiling hike, five Republicans will have to join them to cross the 60-vote mark. Of course, an “aye” vote on a debt-ceiling bill isn’t one that Republicans are jumping to cast, but no one expects that this move will ultimately threaten passage of the legislation.

But Cruz said in his statement that he hopes every Senate Republican joins with him in blocking passage of the measure.

“If Republicans stand together we can demand meaningful spending restraint to help pull our nation back from the fiscal and economic cliff,” Cruz said.

