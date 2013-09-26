Here Is Ted Cruz Doing A Darth Vader Impression On The Senate Floor

On Tuesday, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) referenced a speech by Ashton Kutcher and read “Green Eggs and Ham” to his daughters at bedtime.

On Wednesday morning, by the 18-hour mark of his marathon speech in opposition to the Affordable Care Act, he did a Darth Vader impression.

Cruz compared his battle to defund Obamacare in the continuing resolution to the George Lucas classics. Cruz was inspired by Sen. Rand Paul’s (R-Ky.) reference to a “a rebellion against oppression,” which conjured up the image of the Rebel Alliance fighting against the Empire. In this case, he and Paul are the Rebel Alliance, fighting against the Empire of the Washington, D.C., establishment.

“Immediately upon hearing that phrase, I wondered at some point if we were going to see a tall gentleman in a mechanical breathing apparatus come forward and say, in a deep voice, ‘Mike Lee, I am your father,'” Cruz said, in a Darth Vader voice, referencing Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah).

“The Empire will strike back,” Cruz said. “But at the end of the day, I think the Rebel Alliance — I think the people — will prevail.”

