Ted Cruz crowd loudly boos Donald Trump as billionaire's plane flies overhead in Cleveland

A crowd gathered outside at a Ted Cruz event Wednesday afternoon loudly booed Donald Trump as the billionaire’s plane flew overhead before landing in Cleveland.

“Our party now has a nominee,” Cruz said, addressing the event.

Seconds later, Trump’s plane flew overhead, prompting the audience to erupt in boos as the Texas senator grinned and nodded his head.

WATCH: Donald Trump’s plane flies-by as Ted Cruz mentions Trump at RNC rally in Cleveland – @VaughnHillyard pic.twitter.com/Y8ol9hsvOk

— NBC Nightly News (@NBCNightlyNews) July 20, 2016

“That was pretty well orchestrated,” he joked as the boos subsided.

Referring to his former campaign manager, Jeff Roe, he added: “Jeff, did you email them to fly the plane right when I said that?”

Cruz and Trump battled earlier this year in a fierce fight for the Republican nomination.

Toward the end, it got ugly, with the New York businessman tweeting an unflattering photo of Cruz’s wife and suggesting his father had a role in the assassination of John F. Kennedy.

Cruz is scheduled to speak at the Republican National Convention on Wednesday night, despite still declining to endorse Trump.

